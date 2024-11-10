Ready, Set, Grow! Dare to Flash a ‘Stache is Back!

It’s November and that means it’s Dare to Flash a ‘Stache (DTFAS) time! Participants are invited to grow mustaches or beards until the end of the month while raising funds and having some fun. Ladies are also welcome to participate by creating a “fashion a fake” for the men in their lives, or by growing their leg hair or eyebrows! To register yourself or your team and start fundraising, visit http://bit.ly/DTFAS2024. Cash donations can also be made at local Foodland stores in Winchester, Greely, Osgoode and Iroquois.

The Black Walnut Prostate Cancer Support Group is proud to be leading this important local fundraiser after a two-year break. Everyone is encouraged to sign up a team and challenge others – family, neighbours, colleagues, similar businesses, or service clubs. Let’s get competitive!

“We suspended DTFAS for two years,” notes Doug Nugent, one of the organizers. “But there was a lot of renewed interest this year, so we decided to do it again.”

“We are glad you did!” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “It’s going to be a great month of raising funds and growing moustaches!”

Proceeds will be shared equally between the WDMH Foundation and The Ottawa Hospital Foundation.

The WDMH Foundation will use funds raised to support the Cancer Care Navigator Fund, helping individuals diagnosed with or affected by cancer, as they navigate their cancer journey.

On average, 64 Canadian men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every day, and 11 will succumb to it. With your support, we can help change these statistics!

For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/Black-Walnut-Group-297993444228903.

For more details, visit http://bit.ly/DTFAS2024 or call 613-774-3431 or 613-774-3565.