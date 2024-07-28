Recognizing Lifelong Learning

July 28, 2024
Recognizing Lifelong Learning
Commitment Award winner Kim McGinnis (right) with CEO Cholly Boland and Administrator Susan Poirier. (Photo : WDMHF)

Every July, Dundas Manor’s Strawberry Social provides a chance to gather and celebrate the season.  It’s also a time to celebrate our team with the annual Service Awards and the Commitment Award.

When her name was called to come up and accept the Commitment Award, no one was more surprised than Activity Assistant Kim McGinnis herself.

“I was really shocked,” Kim says. “I was out in the hallway helping residents so I couldn’t hear everything. But I was so honoured to come forward and accept the award. I cometo work every day to enrich each resident’s mind, body, heart and soul. That’s my job.”

Kim was nominated by her peers for her commitment to better enrich the lives of our residents. “In the past few years, Kim has worked hard to upgrade her education and improve her knowledge,” notes Administrator Susan Poirier. “Continuing education is a priority at Dundas Manor and we are so proud of Kim’s accomplishments.”

Kim is a lifelong learner and decided to go back to school during the pandemic, graduating with a diploma in recreational therapy: “I wanted to know more so I could be the best Activity Assistant I could be. It has given me a lot of confidence.”

The annual Commitment Award shines a light on team members who exemplify Dundas Manor’s values of respect and dignity, and inspiring happiness and joy every day.  Dr. John Burke was also recognized for this commitment to our residents.

“Thank you to my colleagues who nominated me for this award. It means a lot. People keep telling me I deserve it, but our whole team deserves it,” sums up Kim. “Everyone works hard to uphold our commitment to inspiring happiness and joy every day.”

