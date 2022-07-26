Ring! Ring! WDMH Foundation Diamond Ring Raffle Raises $3,090

Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket for the WDMH Foundation’s Diamond Ring Raffle. In all, $3,090 was raised for the Family Care Fund – ‘supporting families just like yours’.

A WDMH staff member pulled winning ticket number 0483. Congratulations to Jeremy Plummer who took home the beautiful ring. And thank you to Pommier Jewellers for this generous donation.

“Our local communities are so good to us,” notes Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “We are so grateful to the local businesses who donate goods and services for our events and to community members who join in the fun to support health care close to home!”