RRCA and MCA Launch Kids’ Nature Photography Contest

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) launched a nature photo contest ahead of their third annual World Wetlands Day event taking place on February 1, 2025, from 10 am to 2 pm at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area in South Glengarry.

“We encourage young photographers of all skill levels to step outside and connect with nature, and to think of this photo contest as an opportunity to slow down, observe the natural world around us, and, with a bit of luck, capture a moment or a scene that can be expressed and shared with others during an exhibition at the World Wetlands Day event,” says Melanie Alguire, MCA’s Environmental Educator. “We are very excited to see what unique images will be submitted.”

The contest includes three age-based categories: children (8 and under), adolescents (9 to 12) and youth (13 to 18). Photos must be submitted between November 29, 2024, and January 20, 2025. MCA and RRCA will then select the top five finalists per category, and World Wetlands Day event attendees will be able to view and vote for their favourite finalist entries.

The top three winners in each category will be announced towards the end of the event at 1:30 pm. To qualify for a prize, the winning photographers must be physically present during the announcement. Full contest details and submission instructions can be found at rrca.on.ca/Photo.

“We invite all young photographers to participate in this friendly competition,” says Vincent Pilon, RRCA’s Communications Specialist. “We aim to showcase all the contest entries at the World Wetlands Day event, whether they are chosen as finalists or not, in order to share as many unique perspectives as possible.”

Visitors dropping in at the Marsh’s Visitors Centre during the free, family-friendly event will be able to learn about Cooper Marsh and other wetlands through interactive displays and activities by local environmental organizations, enjoy free hot chocolate and refreshments by a campfire, venture out on guided snowshoe tours around the Marsh, and have a chance to win wetland-themed prizes.

The event is an opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness about the many environmental benefits of marshes, fens, bogs, and swamps around the world and in our own communities. Frequent partners in conservation initiatives, MCA and RRCA have been involved in protecting and restoring local wetlands for decades, to the benefit of the area’s environment, wildlife, and people. The World Wetlands Day event is undertaken in part with the financial support of the Government of Canada through the federal Department of Environment and Climate Change. For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.