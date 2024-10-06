RRCA Seeks Public Comment on Draft Strategy Documents

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is currently seeking feedback from the community on two draft strategy documents through a short online survey on its website.

The RRCA’s draft Watershed-Based Resource Management Strategy provides an overview of the conservation authority’s programs and services, while the draft Conservation Area Strategy outlines its conservation lands and their associated programs and services. Both draft documents were prepared in accordance with changes recently made to Ontario’s Conservation Authorities Act in 2021.

“These strategies will be the first step to help us reach long-term goals and enhance the delivery of our programs and services,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “We want to hear from the community about their engagements with the RRCA.”

rrca.on.ca/Strategy. The survey will close on October 25, 2024. The two draft strategies and their accompanying survey can be found at

“At under 20 pages, both documents are a relatively quick read, and the survey takes about three minutes to complete,” adds Van De Ligt. “We invite all residents in our watershed jurisdiction to have their say. Some of the questions are focused on our three popular Conservation Areas: Cooper Marsh, Charlottenburgh Park, and Gray’s Creek. We look forward to hearing from you.”

One of Ontario’s 36 conservation authorities, the RRCA provides community-led, watershed-based natural resource management to its five member municipalities by supporting sustainable development, conserving environmentally significant land, protecting municipaldrinking water sources, fostering landowner stewardship, and providing recreation and eco-tourism opportunities.