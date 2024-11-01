RRCA Wraps Up Busy Camping and Boating Season at Conservation Areas

Campers and boaters from near and far spent many tranquil hours in nature this year thanks to the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) campground at Charlottenburgh Park and the marina at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area. Both amenities recently closed for the season.

“This was our 45th boating season at Gray’s Creek, and we’re happy to say it was another busy one,” says RRCA Administrative Assistant, Josianne Sabourin. “Some of our boaters have been with us for decades, and our boat launch is used by many community members throughout the spring, summer and fall.”

The marina at Gray’s Creek provides boaters and anglers with immediate access to the St. Lawrence River. Located strategically at the creek’s mouth, just east of Cornwall, the marina offers 128 open slips for rent, a large parking area, a launching ramp, and a service building. Day and seasonal boaters are welcome.

Charlottenburgh Park continues to be a popular camping spot, welcoming nearly 4,000 transient and seasonal campers and over 20,000 visitors overall this year. One of the RRCA’s three Conservation Areas, Charlottenburgh Park is on the north bank of the St. Lawrence River near Summerstown, just a few kilometres east of Cornwall. The Park offers a beach, boat launch, camping sites, nature trails, and more. Surrounded by trees and wildlife, both serviced and un-serviced lots offer campers an opportunity to relax and connect with nature.

“We look forward to welcoming campers and boaters back once the Park and marina re-open next spring,” says Sabourin.

rrca.on.ca for directions and to view available amenities. While Charlottenburgh Park’s beach and campground are now closed for the season, its 6-kilometre nature trail system is open year-round at no cost. A recently rebuilt boardwalk now also links the Park’s red andpurple trails. RRCA’s other Conservation Areas, Gray’s Creek and Cooper Marsh, are also open to the public. Visitors can go tofor directions and to view available amenities.

RRCA’s Conservation Areas provide full-time and part-time summer employment to students. Those interested in applying for a summer position with the RRCA next year are encouraged to check the conservation authority’s social media and website, where employment opportunities will be posted in the new year.