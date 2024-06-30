AKWESASNE — (Ohiarí:ha/June 24, 2024) Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council announces the Theresa Gardner Memorial Nursing Scholarship, an Endowment Scholarship created through the Tribe’s Community Development Fund. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to students pursuing a certification or degree in nursing, in honor of the late Theresa Gardner and her commitment to care for the health needs of the Akwesasne community.

“Theresa’s legacy has touched many lives, especially those of her patients. With this scholarship opportunity, we hope more nursing students achieve higher education and nursing professionals enter the workforce,” stated the Tribal Council.

An intimate ceremony honoring Theresa’s contribution and naming of the scholarship occurred on Monday, June 24th, 2024, in the Tribal Council Chamber at Ionkwakiohkwaro:ron/Tribal Administration Building.

Theresa started working as one of the only three medical providers in the SRMT Health Services Medical Clinic. She worked tirelessly alongside her colleagues to provide excellent patient care for over 33 years with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services.

She took immense pride in her many years of work as a Family Nurse Practitioner and Outreach Chronic Care Supervisor. She once shared, “When they are doing well, this makes me happy,” when reflecting on the patients she helped on their path to recovery.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first threatened Akwesasne in March 2020, Theresa quickly joined her colleagues in assembling a response team. Her efforts earned her and others the United States Department of Health and Human Service’s Indian Health Service Directors Award for COVID-19 Heroism (2020). In addition to her award, she pioneered the Wound Care Program to assist patients with hard-to-heal wounds and avoid amputations with an evaluation and treatment plan.

“When we see our nursing students graduate, it shall be a reminder of perseverance, compassion, and care, like that of the hard-working and beloved, Theresa Gardner. Her noble contributions to the health and well-being of the community will continue to be celebrated with our future Theresa Gardner Memorial Nursing Scholars,” stated Chief Beverly Cook.

How to Apply

mohawkscholars@srmt-nsn.gov or call the Education Division at (518) 358-9721. The Theresa Gardner Memorial Nursing Scholarship is open for applications for the 2024-2025 year. For full eligibility and how to apply, please emailor call the Education Division at (518) 358-9721.

The SRMT Endowment Scholarship is intended to provide students with financial assistance in pursuit of a certification or degree in nursing. These could include but not be limited to the following: Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN) program, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). The deadline for the Fall 2024 semester is July 15th. December 31st is the deadline for the Spring 2025 semester.