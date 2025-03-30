Salute to committed community volunteers

Three new volunteers recently joined the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.

Shauna Baggs (nee Dunne) has had a lifelong connection with WDMH, where she was born, and later, where she delivered her three sons, strengthening her family’s bond with the hospital. “My experience with WDMH has always been positive,” she says. “I’m grateful to have a hospital of this calibre in our rural community and I look forward to giving back to the WDMH through the WDMH Foundation.”

A lifelong resident of the Ingleside area, Baggs brings a wealth of experience. She has a background in tourism and economic development within the municipal sector and currently leads the Cornwall Tourism Department. She also operates several creative businesses where she pursues her passion as an artist.

Lisa Allaire has lived near Vernon for the past 13 years and says WDMH is her family’s hospital. “I love this community and I love this hospital,” she says. “All of our doctors and services are there and it’s time to give back.” So she was happy to get involved when asked.

Allaire brings more than three decades of communication, policy and change management experience to the Board, having worked at the City of Ottawa and in various federal government departments.

At a Remembrance Day ceremony, WDMH supporter Bill Smirle introduced Susan Groves to the idea of joining the WDMH Foundation Board. “Bill ‘voluntold’ me,” she laughs. “He inspired me and brought my name forward. It’s a gift. I can only hope to be as good an ambassador as Bill is.” Groves has lived in Morewood for 28 years and recently retired after a 25-year federal service career, mostly with National Defence.

“The WDMH Foundation’s Commitment Statement speaks to valuing excellence in local health care and inspiring and supporting each donor’s investment of time and financial gifts,” says Executive Director Cindy Ault Peters. “Thank you to each of our Board members for living this commitment every day.”