Santa delivers through sleet and snow … and even postal disruptions! We hope our donors will too!

And please join us on for the lighting of the Judy Lannin Christmas Wish Tree on December 10th!

The holidays are almost here, and that means the annual Judy Lannin Christmas Wish Tree tradition is underway! This year is a little different with the current postal disruption, but we hope the Wish Tree spirit will continue – and like Santa – that our donors will find a way to deliver their generous gifts.

Every year, we share a donor story about how Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) has made a difference in their lives. The normally mailed letter includes tree ornament tags and invites our generous donors to give with heartfelt donations in memory, or in honour, of their loved ones.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and the Wish Tree provides a special way to honour or remember family and friends with a gift to the WDMH Foundation,” explains Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “Plus, we light a beautiful tree in the hospital lobby to add to the festivities. We hope you can join us in giving and at the tree lighting ceremony!”

There are many ways to give. Donors can securely donate online athttps://www.wdmhfoundation.ca/onlinegiving/donation/campaign or call the Foundation office at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6172 to make a credit card donation. Donors are also invited to stop by the Foundation office in the hospital’s front lobby to give. All names submitted with donations will be placed on ornaments and hung carefully by Foundation staff and hospital volunteers.

On Tuesday, December 10th at 5 pm, the WDMH Foundation will hold a Judy Lannin Wish Tree lighting ceremony in the WDMH lobby. Join us and enjoy delicious treats, warm refreshments, and a joyful choir singing your favourite holiday tunes.

Proceeds from the Wish Tree go to the Family Care Fund ‘to support families just like yours’ and to help ensure that WDMH can continue to provide compassionate, excellent healthcare – close to home.

This year, we are pleased to welcome Wever Financial, our presenting sponsor. They join about a dozen other local businesses who have given very generously in support of the program.

“Thank you to our donors and sponsors. What an amazing community we have! Every year, we all have the opportunity to remember, reflect, and show appreciation and caring through this special program,” sums up Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail and Events. “Wehope everyone can join us at the hospital on December 10th to see the 12 foot tree lit up and enjoy the entertainment.”

Happy Holidays everyone!