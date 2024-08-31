SDG Council Approves Consent Items at August 2024 Meeting

The SDG Counties Council approved several consent agenda items without debate during their August 26, 2024 meeting. These items cover a range of topics, including transportation updates, financial summaries, and public health concerns.

The financial report highlighted the Counties’ budget performance up to July 2024. Revenues totaled $52.4 million against a budget of$85.6 million, while expenses were $38.2 million, keeping the general fund in a surplus position of $14.2 million for the year.

In transportation updates, the Counties have completed several road projects, including 46 km of asphalt recycling and hotmix paving, skin patching, microsurfacing, and guiderail replacements. Despite the rising costs of asphalt cement, projects remained on budget due to careful financial planning. Multiple bridge projects are also underway, including the Oak Valley Bridge rehabilitation and Martintown Bridge upgrades. While the Martintown Bridge is behind schedule by three weeks, other projects are progressing well.

Additionally, the SDG Council is reviewing speed limits across several Counties’ roads, with ongoing consultations expected to result in updated speed by-laws by the next council meeting. Safety improvements are also planned for Deadman’s Curve on County Road 2 in South Glengarry, where a merge lane will be installed to enhance visibility and safety.

In terms of public health advocacy, the SDG Council passed aresolution supporting a campaign to address the physician shortage in Ontario. The Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus and the County of Frontenac have both urged the provincial government to recognize the ongoing healthcare crisis and take action to improve access to medical services.

In July, SDG Library Services was busy, hosting 116 programsacross 15 branches with 1,194 attendees and participating in various community events. A new generator was installed at the Alexandria Arena to prevent service disruptions, and the library processed 555 new items while managing inter-library loans and repairs. The library’s website saw significant traffic, and social media engagement increased. The library is also actively recruitingadditional staff to support ongoing operations.