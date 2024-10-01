SDG Counties Council Receives Reports on Roads, Bridges, Finances

October 1, 2024 — Changed at 5 h 52 min on October 1, 2024
JASON SETNYK
SDG Counties Warden Jamie MacDonald leading a meeting. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On Monday, September 16, 2024, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Council unanimously voted to receive all items on the Consent Agenda without discussion. The following provides a brief overview of the items included.

The Financial Summary provided an update on the counties’ financial status as of August 31, 2024. It highlighted a budgeted revenue of $85.5 million and actual expenses of $49 million. The report reflected a $4.8 million surplus year-to-date.

Library Services reported on its programming and operations for August 2024, featuring 82 programs with 687 attendees across 15 branches. Key highlights included the successful TD Summer Reading Club and various community outreach efforts at local fairs.

The September 2024 Roads update reports the completion of 46 kilometers of Cold-In-Place Recycling and Hot Mix Paving, with only a section on County Road 12 still pending. Skin patching, microsurfacing, and guiderailreplacements were finished on budget. Specialty pavement markings and culvert linings are ongoing, with completion expected soon. Traffic counting was completed in-house, and collision statistics analysis is progressing asplanned.

A newsletter focused on the ongoing advocacy efforts by the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC) at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference. A key initiative is the push for a Social and Economic Prosperity Review, aimed at improving municipal fiscal frameworks.

The EOWC joined the ‘Solve the Crisis’ campaign, which calls for urgent action by the Ontario and federal governments to address homelessness and mental health issues across municipalities. The caucus emphasized the need for stronger partnerships to resolve these growing crises.

The EOWC, along with other municipal organizations, submitted a joint letter urging the provincial government to work with municipalities on a comprehensive review of financial sustainability. The letter stresses the importance of fiscal reforms to support long-term economic prosperity in Ontario.

