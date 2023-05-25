‘SDG Reads’ launches following three-year hiatus

THE COUNTIES, Ontario – May 15 marked the official relaunch of the popular SDG Library program, ‘SDG Reads’. Celebrating its sixth edition, the program makes its return after a three-year hiatus, and library staff are pleased to be featuring bestselling Canadian author, Maureen Jennings, and her “Paradise Café Mysteries” series.

The announcement of the 2023 author selection was made following a meeting of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County Council, which took place May 15. In the tradition of ‘SDG Reads’ launches, a large ‘book’ revealing the title was unwrapped.

“I am always very excited when ‘SDG Reads’ is launched,” said Karen Franklin, Director of Library Services. “This community program is always so appreciated by our members, and the gala-like finale is a wonderful way to bring us all together to celebrate the joy of reading.”

The series, currently comprised of three books, takes place in historic Toronto, and features feisty private investigator, Charlotte Frayne, as the central character.

The program will run until October and includes a final event, featuring a visit from the author. Maureen Jennings is scheduled to visit SDG on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. As in previous years, the event will be free, but seating will be limited, and tickets will be required. For interested patrons, a special VIP package will also be available for purchase, which includes special perks, including a “Meet and Greet” signing session with Ms. Jennings.

Books from the 2023 ‘SDG Reads’ series are available for loan to individuals and book clubs, and will be available for sale in the near future at all branches of the SDG Library. For more information on the program, please visit www.sdglibrary.ca/sdg-reads or email programs@sdglibrary.ca.