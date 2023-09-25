Share Your Experience to Improve the Health Care System in Eastern Ontario

The Great River Ontario Health Team (GR OHT) is actively seeking community members who have experience in managing chronic health conditions in themselves, or in a loved one, to become members of our expert table, “People with Lived Experience”. The GR OHT’s health care providers and administrators want to work collaboratively with those who use the system to implement a new model of delivering health care that better connects patients/clients and providers in their communities.

Are You Interested in Creating a People-Centred Health Care System?

We are seeking for people with lived experience who receive services in Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, City of Cornwall, rural Southeast Ottawa and Russell Township or Akwesasne, and who represent rural or urban settings. The table’s membership is extended to all community residents aged 18 years and up.

Efforts to recruit from equity-deserving groups who face additional barriers, discrimination and racism will be a priority. Whenever possible we will seek voices from individuals with experiences of health inequity and who bring a different perspective to the table. Through active engagement, the People with Lived Experience Table will represent the voice of people in our catchment area in the co-design, development, implementation and evaluation of the Ontario Health Team’s programs and services.

Lived Experience Partners Table – Join Our Team!

The Great River OHT has different levels of commitment available, depending on your availability. The time required of a member will vary depending on the level of involvement that you choose. While this is a volunteer position, successful candidates will qualify to receive an honorarium and reimbursement for travel-related expenses where appropriate and other approved costs required to support membership.

For further information or to request the Expression of Interest form, please complete the “Get Involved” form on our website: https://groht.ca/get-involved/.

What Is an Ontario Health Team and Why Involve People with Lived Experience?

Ontario is committed to a sustainable health care system centred on the needs of patients, clients and residents. The province has introduced Ontario Health Teams as a new model of care that brings together health care providers to work as one team to improve communication and ultimately, the experience of those receiving care.

The cornerstone of this model is the involvement of people with lived experience. We need your opinion on what is working well and what should be improved.

Engaging people regarding the health system needs and the development of a new model of integration is critical to the success of our plan to improve health system integration. Community member involvement will allow for dialogue while advising the GR OHT on issues and perspectives. This is an opportunity to make a difference in the coordination and delivery of health care in this community.