Shave It Off! Cut It Off!

Taylor Swift may ‘shake it off’ but Dwayne Holmes and Lauree Laing plan to ‘shave and cut it off’ …. with your help! We’re excited to share the latest creative fundraising eventsin support of our new long-term care home! Let’s call them “A Hair (fund)raising event for Dundas Manor”!

Dwayne Holmes has sported a beard since 1972. In fact, his daughter can’t remember him without a beard and his grandkids have never seen him without it. But that’s all going to change on September 21st at The Grand Parade when he shaves it all off. Let’s support Dwayne as he aims to raise $3,000 leading up to the big reveal. Visithttps://bit.ly/beardshaveforDM to make your pledge.

Lauree Laing works at Dundas Manor and says she is inspired by the residents every day. Lauree has waist-length hair and is willing to cut it to chin-length if her family, friends and community sponsor her, reaching at least $1,000. Let’s support Lauree leading up to the big cut. Visit https://bit.ly/haircutforDundasManor to make your pledge.

“Dwayne is one of the founders of the WDMH Foundation. He has been raising funds for WDMH for many years, and now also supports the Dundas Manor campaign. Lauree understands the need for a new home and has already raised more than $150 for the new home by selling hollyhock seeds,” notes Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “We are grateful to both of them for these creative events that will also be a lot of fun! Let’s help them ‘shave and shake it off’!”

The big shave and cut will take place at The Grand Parade on September 21st at noon when the walk is complete. The parade is a family-friendly, fully accessible event that includes a 2.5 or 5 kilometre walk around Winchester. Participants will enjoy complimentary facepainting, BBQ lunch, coffee, snacks, music and more. Fancy coffees will be on sale and we will have raffle tickets available for some incredible prizes like a new Jeep and a gazebo and outdoor kitchen. Plus, accessible porta-potties will be onsite this year.

For all the details, to sign up, or to donate, please visithttps://thegrandparade.org/winchester.

For more information about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.