Sherry’s in Williamsburg Adds to the Magic!

November 3, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 26 min on October 30, 2024
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Sherry Mowat (left) and her daughter Kayla Helliker (right) outside their store. (Photo : WDMHF)

It’s amazing how little things add up!

Over the past few months, there has been a donation bin at Sherry’s Store in Williamsburg – front and centre so customers couldn’t miss it. Owner Sherry Mowat and her daughter Kayla Helliker asked customers to donate their spare change to help build the new Dundas Manor. And they did!

“We have a great community and they stepped up for a great cause,” says Sherry.

But things didn’t stop there. Sherry chose to match everything donated by her customers. And the grand total is $1,624!

“Sherry’s store is known for great coffee, delicious pastries, and anything else you might need when driving by,” notes WDMH Foundation team member Cindy Ault Peters. “Sherry and her team are also known for helping out. They have been supporting the Dundas Manor campaign since its launch and we are so grateful to Sherry, Kayla and their customers!”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.

