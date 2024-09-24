Six sites earmarked for heritage status

Six properties in North Glengarry, including a notable former place of worship, are being earmarked for heritage status.

The St. Elmo Congregational Church, established in 1837 and brought to life in Ralph Connor’s book Glengarry School Days, and the St. Elmo Presbyterian Church, built in 1836, are among the sites being considered for the designation list.

Three buildings in Alexandria and one house in Maxville are also among the proposed heritage sites.

The home at 101 Centre St., Alexandria, constructed in 1906, was once the residence of author Dorothy Dumbrille, from 1925 to 1981. She was the Author of Deep Doorways (1941) and All This Difference (1945) as well as several books of poetry.

The former armory at 209-215 Main Street North, Alexandria, is cited as being a great example of early 20th-century military architecture. Erected in 1913, the building features a striking red brick façade complemented by detailed corbelling around the roof, reflecting the craftsmanship of the era.

The home at 53 Dominion Street North, Alexandria, believed to have been built in the 1850s, represents an early example of mansard style homes .

The property at 6 Church Street, Maxville, constructed in 1912, is the former residence of John McEwen who served as Maxville’s first postmaster.

A heritage property is a building or parcel of land recognized for cultural, historical or architectural significance. Once a property is registered with the heritage designation, it is protected and preserved by the municipality under the Ontario Heritage Act.

Township staff, with the assistance of Allan J. MacDonald from the Glengarry Historical Society, chose properties, investigated whether they met the requirements of historical designation and began the process of contacting the owners. Once all the criteria has been met, properties will be designated heritage sites and owners could qualify for funding from the provincial government to improve and maintain the historical locations.