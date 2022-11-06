Soccer Club Scores for WDMH!

A day of fun, fresh air and teamwork has resulted in a $847.65 donation for the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund. Thank you to the North Dundas United Soccer Club!

The local club organized an all-day soccer fun day as a wrap-up at the end of soccer season. More than 250 children participate in the North Dundas United Soccer Club’s volunteer-run programs each year.

President Julian Whittam explains why they chose Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) as the beneficiary: “We wanted to find a way to give back to the community and over the years I have come to the hospital for soccer related injuries. So we thought what better way to give back than to support the hospital. We have used the facility over the years for reasons related to soccer.”

The money will be directed toward the Foundation’s General Equipment Fund to support projects such as Epic, WDMH’s new digital health information system. Epic provides patients with better access to their own health information and more seamless care from their providers.

“Thank you to some of our youngest donors!” says Justine Plummer, Manager, Direct Mail & Events. “We appreciate you combining fun and fundraising to support health care close to home.”