Someone’s Going to Win It All! The WDMH Foundation 50/50 Cash Raffle is Back!

November 17, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 52 min on November 12, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Comment count:
Someone’s Going to Win It All! The WDMH Foundation 50/50 Cash Raffle is Back!
(Photo : iStock photo)

The WDMH Foundation’s 50/50 Cash Raffle is back – all in support of the General Equipment Fund for Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Tickets are now on sale for the November raffle.  Get your tickets by December 1st and you could be a winner. The draw takes place on December 2nd at 9 am.

“This is an exciting way to support health care close to home and we invite the whole community to get your tickets today,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “There are three raffles, taking place in November, January and March.”

Tickets are available online at wdmhfoundationraffles.ca. You can purchase 3 tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $10, 60 tickets for $30 or 200 tickets for $70. The raffle is open to Ontario residents who are over the age of 18.

The best news! The proceeds will be used to purchase much-needed medical equipment for Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the purchase of medical equipment for Ontario hospitals. To help ensure that WDMH has the right tools to provide excellent health care for our patients, the Foundation works with donors who care about WDMH and who want to make an impact.

“The bigger the jackpot, the bigger the impact,” sums up Justine. “In the end, everyone wins as we support our local hospital!”

Good luck everyone and thanks for your support!

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Celebrating Compassionate Excellence – Together After Five Years
Regional News

Celebrating Compassionate Excellence – Together After Five Years

Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) recently held its annual Long-Term Service Awards at the…