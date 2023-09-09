Someone’s Going to Win It All! The WDMH Foundation Launches its 50/50 Cash Raffle!

The WDMH Foundation launched its first 50/50 Cash Raffle in support of the General Equipment Fund for Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Get your tickets for the September raffle by September 30th and you could be a winner. The draw takes place on October 2nd at 9 am.

“This is an exciting new way to support health care close to home and we invite the whole community to get your tickets today,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “There are four raffles, taking place in September, November, February and April.”

Tickets are available online at www.wdmhfoundationraffles.ca.

The best news! The proceeds will be used to purchase much-needed medical equipment for Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the purchase of medical equipment for Ontario hospitals. To help ensure that WDMH has the right tools to provide excellent health care for our patients, the Foundation works with donors who care about WDMH and who want to make an impact.

“The bigger the jackpot, the bigger the impact,” sums up Justine. “In the end, everyone wins as we support our local hospital!”

Good luck everyone and thanks for your support!