Something for everyone at Treats & Treasures in Finch – all in support of cancer care at Winchester District Memorial Hospital

Gloria Logtens is thankful for the care her daughter received at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH). And now she wants to give back.

“Last fall, my daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer,” explains Gloria. “We are extremely grateful that she was able to receive almost all her chemotherapy treatment at WDMH. Our local hospital and friendly, cozy atmosphere of the chemo unit are much less stressful than travelling to Ottawa.”

From now until the end of April, shoppers can stop by Gloria’s store to shop and support cancer care. Treats & Treasures Gift Shop is located at 9 Front Street in Finch and there is a special display of beautiful items where 50% of the sale price will be donated to the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund. The selected items will be updated regularly.

Gloria says she knew her daughter was in good hands at WDMH: “The staff are fabulous! You get to know your nurses, which makes going to your appointments more comfortable. I would like to support the cancer program to ensure this local treatment continues to be available to our community.”

“Thank you to Gloria and everyone who stops by Treats & Treasures to pick up something in support of our hospital,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “We are so appreciative of Gloria’s support and positive words about the amazing cancer team at Winchester District Memorial Hospital!”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca.