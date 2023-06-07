South Dundas Burn Ban in Effect June 6, 2023

June 7, 2023 at 9 h 41 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by the Municipality of South Dundas
Comment count:
South Dundas Burn Ban in Effect June 6, 2023

The South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services is committed to the safety and well being of our community. As a result of the air quality statement issued by Environment Canada, our Acting Fire Chief has made the difficult decision to implement a burn ban as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

All current active burn permits are suspended, and no open-air fire, recreational or agricultural burning is to take place in the Municipality.

Any questions can be directed to Chris Paulino, Assistant Fire Coordinator at 613-543-2673 ext. 4776, or alternatively cpaulino@southdundas.com.

Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated.

Share this article

Suggested articles

South Dundas hires new Treasurer
Regional News

South Dundas hires new Treasurer

SOUTH DUNDAS – The Municipality of South Dundas is excited to welcome Julie Stewart, CPA, CGA as the team’s new Treasurer on May 1. Stewart brings over 30-years of…

Applications for UCDSB trustee vacancy open
Regional News

Applications for UCDSB trustee vacancy open

BROCKVILLE – Following the resignation of Ward 7 trustee Larry Berry due to health-related concerns, the Upper Canada District School…

SDG adds Hoople Creek bridge to 2023 projects
Regional News

SDG adds Hoople Creek bridge to 2023 projects

CORNWALL – In postponing a proposed bridge project for Martintown due to budget constraints, SDG Counties has been able to move up…