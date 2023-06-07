South Dundas Burn Ban in Effect June 6, 2023

The South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services is committed to the safety and well being of our community. As a result of the air quality statement issued by Environment Canada, our Acting Fire Chief has made the difficult decision to implement a burn ban as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

All current active burn permits are suspended, and no open-air fire, recreational or agricultural burning is to take place in the Municipality.

Any questions can be directed to Chris Paulino, Assistant Fire Coordinator at 613-543-2673 ext. 4776, or alternatively cpaulino@southdundas.com.

Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated.