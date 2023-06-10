South Dundas Waterfront Committee celebrating improvements on June 11

The South Dundas Waterfront Committee — Morrisburg location — is hosting a celebratory event on Sunday, June 11, 2023 to recognize recent improvements made along the Morrisburg waterfront walking pathway.

Committee members are inviting residents, local media partners, local politicians and past committee members to attend a long-awaited ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. at the Morrisburg Waterfront Park.

The Morrisburg Lions have graciously offered to provide free hot dogs and refreshments to those in attendance.

In 2022, improvements were made by Green Infrastructure Partners, formerly Coco Paving, to the existing walking trail, including the removal, replacement and widening of existing pathways. The project cost $207,655 over two years, supported by $144,787 from Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) COVID funding and a $10,000 donation from the Docksyde.

Work was also completed in 2023 by J&M Contracting Corp. on an accessible viewing platform on the east side of the path towards the Morrisburg beach. The Municipality of South Dundas budgeted $32,000 for the project in 2022 and the Morrisburg Lions donated $15,360. Previous committee chairperson, Michael Burton, and members Bert Marcellus and Keith Robinson spearheaded the project.

“We are so thrilled with the upgrades made to the Morrisburg waterfront pathway and the installation of a new viewing platform,” said Mayor Broad. “We want to thank everyone who was involved in the projects. Your work has supported beautification and accessibility in South Dundas.”

“We hope to see everyone out to celebrate and enjoy these new waterfront features!”