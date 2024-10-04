South Glengarry Business and Community Awards 2024

South Glengarry honoured its Business and Community Awards recipients with a gala at the Char-Lan Recreation Centre in Williamstown September 21.

The evening was filled with delicious food and sparkling company as friends, family and business associates celebrated individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their community. Proud council members stood alongside MP Eric Duncan and Mayor Lachlan McDonald in applauding the success of the award winners.

Robbie Laroche and his wife Angela Labelle-Laroche, owners of Dish Wish in Martintown, were recipients of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for their success in starting a gourmet meal food preparation business. Their creativity in promoting their business, expanding the products offered in the store front and great customer service made them the perfect recipients for this award.

The Youth Merit Award is for a person under 18 who has shown commitment and leadership above and beyond the 40 hours of community service needed by students to graduate from high school. This year, the award was presented to Marley MacCuaig in recognition of her volunteerism, efforts on local projects and dedication to her community.

Stephanie Slinger was awarded the Community Service Award for her commitment to enhancing the well-being of residents in South Glengarry, through her dedication to progressing the sport of skating for all ages. With her help and guidance, the Char-Lan Skating Club has reached great success and is the first Ontario skating club to be awarded the 2024 Skate Canada National Club Award for its forward-thinking programs and community service.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award was presented to Bruce Munro for his outstanding business management in improving the agricultural industry and helping to better the Township. From starting as a farm supply store and developing into a certified team to assist in crop advisory and management, Munro Agromart continues to help local farmers grow their best crops.

Charged Up Yard Works owner Gabrial Ferriera was celebrated as Business of the Year in South Glengarry. His ingenuity in creating an environmentally conscious landscape maintenance company using only electric equipment and providing excellence in customer service and quality work earned him this honour.

South Glengarry’s Special Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service was presented to Christopher Kentell. He knows no bounds in volunteering his time to the Township and excels in his efforts to help others and make community events successful. In particular, his all-night efforts to drain the flooded fairgrounds saved the 2024 edition of the Williamstown Fair.

Citizen of the Year Brenda Baxter, President of the Glengarry Fencibles Trust, spearheaded the restoration and revitalization of the Bishop’s House in St. Raphael’s. Her dedication to preserving the rich heritage of her community is reflected in her attention to detail for the project at the Bishop’s House.

Nominations for the South Glengarry Business and Community Awards are submitted anonymously on behalf of the candidates. Those making the nominations must submit a brief history of the business or individual and their accomplishments and contributions to the community.