Special delivery at birthing unit

A new portable ultrasound machine has arrived at the family birthing unit at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH), thanks to the hospital’s “amazing” donors.

Portable ultrasound machines are used right at the bedside for assessments during labour, diagnoses, and treatment, often on an urgent basis. “With this machine, we can get real time data to improve and impact patient care during labour,” explains Dr. Gaurav Jain. “For example, we can confirm a fetal position, among many other uses, without having to wait or be dependent on a formal radiology ultrasound.”

The new machine, which cost $62,648, was purchased with funds from the General Equipment Fund.

Having a machine right in the Family Birthing Unit ensures it is readily available, especially during an acute situation when time is of the essence for the mom and baby. The new machine also supports further staff education and competency training.

“Many people are surprised to learn that the government does not fund new equipment,” adds Interim Executive Director Cindy Ault Peters. “Thank you to our generous donors for your donations to the General Equipment Fund. You make all the difference!”