SRMT Office of Emergency Management and Safety Invites the Public to a Meeting on the Tribal Hazard Mitigation Plan

May 20, 2023 — Changed at 21 h 36 min on May 16, 2023
Provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
AKWESASNE – The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is developing a Tribal Hazard Mitigation Plan that identifies and prioritizes actions the Tribe can take to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change. Community participation is essential. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 5, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ionkwakiohkwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building in the first Floor Conference Room.

Community members will have the opportunity to contribute ideas for making the Tribe more resilient to natural hazards such as flooding, snowstorms, high winds, and extreme temperatures. This plan is being developed by a Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee comprised of Tribal leaders and community stakeholders. Jamie Caplan Consulting LLC, a Northampton, MA based firm, is leading this effort on behalf of the Tribe. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approval, and Tribal adoption of the Hazard Mitigation Plan allows the Tribe to apply for pre- and post-disaster hazard mitigation grant funds.

For questions regarding this project, please contact Nolan Jacobs, Director of the Office of Emergency Management and Safety at (518)333-6702 or by emailing nolan.jacobs@srmt-nsn.gov.

