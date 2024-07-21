Start your engines! We are so excited and grateful for this special event in support of the new Dundas Manor!

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Golden Helmets Precision Motorcycle Team will bring its family-oriented spectacle to downtown Winchester this summer.

The popular team, which performs regularly at fairs, festivals, and parades throughout Ontario, will descend upon Winchester on Saturday, September 14th as part of a fundraising day for the new Dundas Manor. The WDMH Foundation is excited to be a part of this community event, and we thank all the participating community partners for their support!

The day’s activities will include the Golden Helmets performance, a meet-and-greet with the riders, as well as a Garden Party Market (577 Main Street), Fries for Charity (Winchester Foodland) and Winchester Bike Night activities (downtown core).

The WDMH Foundation will be selling ‘Raise the Roof’ Jeep & grocery raffle tickets, the proceeds of which are going toward the $18-million community fundraising portion of the costs of building the new home.

“We are thrilled that the OPP’s Golden Helmets will perform their family-friendly show in downtown Winchester,” said Cindy Ault Peters, Campaign Assistant at the Foundation.“Our community has thrown its full support behind our fundraising campaign, and this is another avenue where residents and others can show their community spirit and support the project.” Local businesses interested in getting involved in the event can contactCampaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters at cpeters@wdmh.on.ca or 343-572-6345.

More information on the day’s events can be found at https://bit.ly/raisetheroof4dundasmanor.

The schedule for the day includes:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Garden Party Market- various food & product vendors 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Fries for Charity – French fries available for a donation to the manor 2 to 4 p.m. – Golden Helmets performance with a meet and greet with officers 4 to 9 p.m. – Winchester Bike Night- live music, food vendors, new Harley Davidson models on display.

Local businesses interested in getting involved in the event and supporting the new Dundas Manor are invited to contact Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters at cpeters@wdmh.on.ca or 343-572-6345.

The OPP Golden Helmets Precision Motorcycle Team was formed in 1963. The 20-member team, comprised of OPP officers on regular patrol duties, consists of the Ride Master, Commentator, the motorcycle technician and 17 riders. The motorcycles used by the Golden Helmets are Harley Davidson Police Specials. They have 1690 c.c. engines and weigh 800 pounds. These motorcycles are the same ones used on normal patrol. During each 30-minute performance the riders take their machines through a series of complex patterns, which are intended to demonstrate the maneuverability of the machines and the riders’ skills.

We can’t wait to see everyone on September 14th!