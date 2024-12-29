Still on her toes after 36 years at Winchester District Memorial Hospital

December 29, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 55 min on December 28, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Comment count:
Still on her toes after 36 years at Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Sharon Monteith (Photo : submitted photo)

Registered Nurse Sharon Monteith is retiring from Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) this month after 36 years of service! She arrived at WDMH from Windsor and met with Jean Holmes, the Human Resources Officer at the time.“She immediately offered me a job as a Registered Practical Nurse!” remembers Sharon.

Sharon went on to complete her Registered Nursing degree and has worked in almost every clinical area of the hospital, landing in the Enhanced Care Unit for most of her time at WDMH. “You never know what is coming next and it always keeps me on my toes,” she says.

Sharon says the best part of her job is the relationships she has made with both fellow colleagues and patients. “It’s still fun to go into Foodland and have someone come up to me and tell me that I was their nurse and thank me. It’s very rewarding.”

In retirement, Sharon will enjoy golfing, her grandchildren and her love of glass fusing. In fact, Sharon has held several fundraisers for WDMH, selling her beautiful artwork. She will also stay on at the hospital as a Casual Care Coordinator.

Thank you for your compassion, Sharon! Enjoy retirement!

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.

Share this article

Suggested articles

More Mental Health Support – Close to Home at Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Regional News

More Mental Health Support – Close to Home at Winchester District Memorial Hospital

A new option for mental health support at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is connecting…

Childhood Dreams Come True at ‘Hockey Night in Winchester’
Regional News

Childhood Dreams Come True at ‘Hockey Night in Winchester’

Mark Kapcala signed up for the WDMH Foundation’s second annual All-Stars Hockey Game way back in June! Marty Derks took part last…

WDMH Welcomes New Dermatologist to Winchester
Regional News

WDMH Welcomes New Dermatologist to Winchester

Welcome to Dr. Gabrielle Veillet-Lemay who has joined the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) team to lead a new monthly Dermatology…