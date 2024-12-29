Still on her toes after 36 years at Winchester District Memorial Hospital

Registered Nurse Sharon Monteith is retiring from Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) this month after 36 years of service! She arrived at WDMH from Windsor and met with Jean Holmes, the Human Resources Officer at the time.“She immediately offered me a job as a Registered Practical Nurse!” remembers Sharon.

Sharon went on to complete her Registered Nursing degree and has worked in almost every clinical area of the hospital, landing in the Enhanced Care Unit for most of her time at WDMH. “You never know what is coming next and it always keeps me on my toes,” she says.

Sharon says the best part of her job is the relationships she has made with both fellow colleagues and patients. “It’s still fun to go into Foodland and have someone come up to me and tell me that I was their nurse and thank me. It’s very rewarding.”

In retirement, Sharon will enjoy golfing, her grandchildren and her love of glass fusing. In fact, Sharon has held several fundraisers for WDMH, selling her beautiful artwork. She will also stay on at the hospital as a Casual Care Coordinator.

Thank you for your compassion, Sharon! Enjoy retirement!

