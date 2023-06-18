SUMMER INTERN SPOTLIGHT Ronni Sunday, Communications Summer Intern

(The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is proud to provide employment opportunities for high school and college students through the Department of Education’s Summer Youth and Career Internship Employment Program. To help report on this initiative, we are proud to share the following summer student spotlight, which reports on internships in areas specific to the student’s chosen career path.)

Ronni Sunday (she/they), 24, is a Liberal Arts (English Track) major at North Country Community College’s Malone campus. She intends to continue her education and acquire her bachelor’s degree in film and English. It is their goal to become both screenwriter and novelist, specializing in stories representing Indigenous LGBTQIA2S+ youth in North America.

In their free time, Ronni enjoys reading novels, her favorites being The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones and A History of My Brief Body by Billy-Ray Belcourt – both Indigenous authors. They also love watching films, especially A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth. She strongly advocates for more Indigenous and POC stories to be told and hopes to become one of those storytellers.

She is working as a summer student intern within the Communications department. This position will allow them to professionally manage media relations, press releases and various other informational platforms involving the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. One of these duties includes creating a weekly spotlight for the summer interns, allowing Akwesasro:non the opportunity to get to know each student.