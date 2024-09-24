Sunflowers and Honeybees Support Cancer Care!

Sunflowers and honeybees have a big impact on health care close to home – thanks to Smirlholm Farms and RBC!

The 3rd annual Soak up the Sunflowers and Bee Amazed! event took place over two weekends this summer and the results are impressive. A total of $7,000 was raised – $5,500 from the event and $1,500 from RBC.

For Glenn Smirle, the event at his farm is a way to help: “I’m passionate about giving back to the community. Thanks to everyone who attended and to RBC for their support. They helped us raise more than we have in the past two years of the event.”

“Glenn, we love that you are just as passionate about giving back to the community as we are at RBC! Thank you to our RBC volunteer team in Eastern Ontario whose time earned us the opportunity to gift a grant from the RBC Communities Together Fund toward WDMH. It was a wonderful event for a worthy cause,” added Trent Hambleton, RBC Financial Planner in Embrun and Casselman.

“The money will be directed to the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund, supporting patients undergoing care at Winchester District Memorial Hospital,” sums up Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support. Thanks for coming out to see the sunflowers and honeybees!”