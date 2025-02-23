Sunny Days for Dundas Manor!

With this month’s wild snow days, we are grateful for Storm Chaser and Photographer Connor Mockett and his accurate forecasts. Now we have another reason to thank him. Connor has raised $300 for the new Dundas Manor, sharing proceeds from the sale of his 2025 weather calendar.

“I just want to do anything I can to help the community. And the new Manor is desperately needed,” Connor said.

“Thank you to Connor and everyone who purchased a calendar,” noted Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “We all love to talk about the weather and these calendars are beautiful. Plus, they support a brand-new long-term care home in our community!”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor or Winchester District Memorial Hospital, please reach out to Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!