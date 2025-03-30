Tea raises $10K for WDMH

St. Clare’s Anglican Church in Winchester was abuzz with lively conversation and laughter at the EmpowHer High Tea Fashion Show. When the afternoon was over, close to $10,000 had been raised in support of the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation’s General Equipment Fund.

“It was a fun day, and we are so grateful to everyone who attended; to Main Street Clothing Co. for a wonderful fashion show; and to our special guest speaker, Betty-Anne Howard, for her inspiring talk,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail and Events.

“Without our sponsors, these events would not make the difference they do in providing quality care at WDMH,” adds Justine Plummer. “When you support these local businesses, please keep their generosity and community spirit in mind and let the staff know that you appreciate their support of your local hospital.”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca