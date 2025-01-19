The Dundas County Players Add to the Magic – Again!

January 19, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 29 min on January 9, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Comment count:
The Dundas County Players Add to the Magic – Again!
At the cheque presentation outside Dundas Manor are (l-r) Lynn Jolicoeur, President, Dundas County Players and Caroline Roberts, Fundraising Coordinator, Dundas County Players.

For the second time in less than a year, the Dundas County Players delighted audiences and supported the new Dundas Manor with three engaging plays. A special sold-out performance on November 16th raised $1,590 for the new home.

Dundas County Players President Lynn Jolicoeur and Fundraising Coordinator Caroline Roberts dropped by Dundas Manor in December to present the cheque. They both expressed how special the new long-term care home is to them and how pleased they were to have a sold-out show in support of it.

“The Dundas County Players never fail to entertain, and this group of plays was no exception,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “We are so grateful to the actors and everyone who attended the November 16thperformance.”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169. To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 orjplummer@wdmh.on.ca.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

McGillis and Massie Maintain Chair, Vice-Chair Positions at RRCA
Regional News

McGillis and Massie Maintain Chair, Vice-Chair Positions at RRCA

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority's (RRCA) Board of Directors re-elected Bryan McGillis as RRCA…