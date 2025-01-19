The Dundas County Players Add to the Magic – Again!

For the second time in less than a year, the Dundas County Players delighted audiences and supported the new Dundas Manor with three engaging plays. A special sold-out performance on November 16th raised $1,590 for the new home.

Dundas County Players President Lynn Jolicoeur and Fundraising Coordinator Caroline Roberts dropped by Dundas Manor in December to present the cheque. They both expressed how special the new long-term care home is to them and how pleased they were to have a sold-out show in support of it.

“The Dundas County Players never fail to entertain, and this group of plays was no exception,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “We are so grateful to the actors and everyone who attended the November 16thperformance.”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169. To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 orjplummer@wdmh.on.ca.”