The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Embraces New Era of Progress and Unity at the 2024 Tribal Inauguration Ceremony

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe embraces a new era of progress, unity, and working together as newly elected officials’ were sworn into Tribal office at the 2024 Tribal Inauguration held at the Travis Solomon LacrosseBox.

Warm welcoming remarks were read by Acting Communications Director Regan Jacobs, acknowledging the community and honored guests gathered to celebrate Tribal Clerk Summer Bero, Sub-Chief Benjamin Herne, and Chief Donald Thompson, Jr.

Dedicated students and alumni of the Akwesasne Freedom School were joined by Skawitsira Kanienkeha Immersion school alumni to recite the opening address, Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen (the words before all else), paying respect to all elements of creation.

Current Tribal Chief Beverly Cook and Chief Michael Conners congratulated the successful candidates and imparted wisdom to guide their new terms of office.

Chief Beverly Cook shared, “I would like to extend congratulations to each one of you and my appreciation for stepping into the arena. It’s not an easy place to be and it’s also not easy to face opposition, or criticism and possible rejection. It’s a very vulnerable place to be and I congratulate you for leaning into that vulnerability, that’s how we grow. Here you are rewarded with the trust of the people, and more long hours of hard work and tremendous responsibility. The responsibility that comes with these positions is enormous and humbling.”

Chief Michael Conners shared, “We all have the same goal to improve life for all in Akwesasne. We can all succeed together, when we achieve our goals, our community wins. Working for our community in this position is the highest honor and one we take seriously and are happy to serve. Let’s provide our support to move Akwesasne forward in a positive direction.”

Tribal Clerk Summer Bero accepted her oath of office and shared “Working with the community and members continues to be a rewarding experience. I will continue to strive for a positive working environment for the community and my team.” Tribal Clerk Bero resumes her duty to serve the community with matters concerning membership, lands and estates, and much more.

Sub-Chief Benjamin Herne shared, “Being a part of leadership is only one part of the puzzle. Our strength is our people and our community. Our strength is our committed teams that work tirelessly to support the Tribe.” Sub-Chief Herne dedicated his third term to his beloved late sister Bernie, reinstituting his dedication to uplift the Tribe in areas focusing on communication, business and revenue generation, and services that benefit the community.

The newest elected member of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is Chief Donald Thompson, Jr. who joins the Tribe as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, with a focus on family. After being sworn into office, Chief Thompson shared, “Being a tribal leader isby no means an easy job but I’m willing to put the work in. By supporting our local businesses, we support our elders and community programs, and I want to see our local economy prosper.

I’m looking forward to working with the Chiefs, Sub-Chiefs, and everybody that works for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe that makes the community so great.”

Throughout the ceremony, messages of heartfelt gratitude were relayed for former Chief Ronald Lafrance honoring his many years of service and notable contributions to the community.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe expresses its appreciation to the community, the SRMT team, and visiting dignitaries for joining us at the 2024 Tribal Inauguration Ceremony.