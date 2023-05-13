Theatre, Auctions and Giving Back

Vicky Byers says the WDMH Foundation’s 1920s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre on June 3rd is the perfect combo for her. She loves the theatre and the Murder on the Funny Side Productions theatre troupe are bringing their talents – and lots of fun – to the event. She loves auctions and there will be both silent and live ones taking place. And she loves giving back and supporting health care close to home!

“When I was asked to be the honourary chair for this year’s gala, I immediately said yes,” says Vicky Byers, a long-time South Mountain resident and funeral director at Byer’s Funeral Home. “I started volunteering at Winchester District Memorial Hospital in high school and worked there too. I said yes because I love the hospital and the Foundation!”

In fact, Vicky went from being a candy striper helping patients at mealtime to being hired to coordinate all the teen volunteers. “I remember that Olive Cass hired me, and you didn’t say no to Olive! I also received a volunteer bursary that helped to pay for some of my books at school in Toronto. It gave me such confidence knowing that people were behind me. That was a good feeling, and it was a given that I would give back in the future.”

Vicky has served on the gala committee for many years, leading the silent auction team and lending a hand wherever she could. “I thrive on last minute craziness,” she laughs. “It takes a wonderful team and a great group of volunteers to organize a special evening and that is what we have planned.”

The event is set for June 3rd at Matilda Community Hall in Dixon’s Corners. There will be an upscale 1920s theme for the evening, starting with a cocktail hour, the main meal by Traiteur La Bonne Bouffe Catering, a live auction with local auctioneer Brandon Scheepers, a silent auction, raffles and games, and a free photo booth. Six local actors will play 10 characters in Laurie McRae-Bingley’s original play is entitled “Clues Lead to Murder at the Down Town Abbey” (© 2016). Fabulous music will be provided by Ice – No Slice.

“The best part of the evening is that proceeds will support the WDMH Foundation’s Family Care Fund,” adds Vicky Byers. “We all know how important it is to have WDMH close to home and we want to support it. This is the last WDMH gala being planned for a while, so if you’ve always wanted to come, this is your chance. We can’t wait to welcome you!”

Purchase tickets online at https://wdmhfoundation1920smurdermystery.eventbrite.ca or contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.