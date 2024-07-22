They’re back! Let’s play hockey with some hockey superstars!

When Jamie Clare heard about the WDMH Foundation’s very own ‘Hockey Night in Winchester’ last year, she was intrigued … and excited to get on the ice with some NHL superstars! So, she registered to play and got down to work.

“I was initially intimidated by the prospect of raising $850. But when I realized that all donations went towards the WDMH Foundation, I was motivated to help our community,” says Jamie. “I posted on my Facebook page and reached out to several local businesses to donate. Along with donations from friends and family, I easily raised the money required to participate.”

Jamie is no stranger to the rink. She has played hockey for years, including time with the South Grenville Rangers, Kemptville Storm and Brockville Angels. She continues to play in many local leagues – from pick-up to ladies’ leagues to the Play Therapy tournament team. She also coaches minor hockey. Jamie says the chance to play with some of her hockey idols was awesome: “It was great and I even got to try on several Stanley Cup rings! I can’t wait to play again this November and help support our local hospital.”

Now it’s your chance to lace up with NHL celebrities – including Wendel Clark! The WDMH Foundation’s second annual All-Stars Hockey Game in support of the Family Care Fund will take place on Saturday, November 2nd. The fun happens at the Joel Steele Community Centre and Sam Ault Arena in Winchester. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the game starts at 7:30 pm.

To qualify to join the NHL players on and off the ice, register today. There is a $155 registration fee and players can either give or fundraise a minimum of $845 more (for a total of $1,000 to qualify to play). The more money you raise, the better chance you have to choose your preferred playing position. Players will also have access to a VIP meet and greet after the game. Just 18 of the 26 positions are still available so register soon!

We also invite the community to come and watch the game. Tickets to watch the game are $35 each or $15 for children. For $100 (or $50 for children), you can purchase a VIP ticket that also includes a Meet and Greet with the NHL celebrities after the game. Throughout the evening, there will be raffles, games, and a free photo booth. Food will be provided by Graham and Lori Ball of Triple B Canteen. Local hockey enthusiast Liam Maguire will be our emcee for the evening. Thank you to Jackson Events for their support.

For all the details, to register to play, or to buy tickets to attend, please visit www.wdmhall-starshockeygame.ca