Tribal Sub-Chiefs Attend CFSACO Truth and Reconciliation Event

AKWESASNE — On Tuesday, Kenténha/October 11, 2022; Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Sub-Chief Derrick King and Tribal Sub-Chief Agnes “Sweets” Jacobs attended a cultural presentation at the NAV Centre in Cornwall, Ontario. The presentation’s purpose was to share the legacy of Indian Residential Schools with Lieutenant-Colonel Donald Armstrong, CD; Deputy-Commander Officer Major Andrew Basly, CD; and members of the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Control Operations (CFSACO). Sub-Chief Jacobs had the opportunity to share remarks on “Truth and Reconciliation” that is ongoing in Canada and the United States. Lieutenant-Colonel Armstrong was presented with a Mohawk sweetgrass basket, themed “Tears of Peace” made by Akwesasne artisan Robin Lazore, in recognition of his leadership that embodies the meaning and importance of the basket. (Tribal Sub-Chiefs Jacobs and King are pictured above far right).