November 5, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 45 min on October 30, 2023
Provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
Tribe Announces Final Draft of Election and Referendum Ordinance
AKWESASNE – On Seskehkó:wa/September 25, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced a 30-day comment period for the proposed Election and Referendum Ordinance Amendments. There were no comments received at the close of the comment period on Kenténha/October 21, 2023.

Since there weren’t any comments received at the close of the 30-day comment period, the proposed Election and Referendum Ordinance is now available to view on the Tribal Members Portal and is also available from the Tribal Clerk’s Office by calling (518) 358-2272. You may also receive a copy in-person from the Tribal Clerk’s Office located at the Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building.

This notice commences the final public review period and shall expire on November 28, 2023, after which a final Tribal Council Resolution (TCR) to be adopted will be presented to Tribal Council for approval.

