Tribe Observes Passing of Tribal Clerk Patricia Thomas

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was saddened to learn about the passing of former-Tribal Clerk Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas, who began her journey into the Spirit World during the evening of Kentenhkó:wa/November 5, 2022. Patricia, or more commonly known as “Pat”, served as the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Clerk from 2000 to 2008.

Pat was a beloved and entrusted official of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, having been elected by tribal voters to serve three (3) consecutive terms as Tribal Clerk. It was a civic duty and responsibility that she cherished and took immense honor in performing.

As the official record keeper of the Tribe, she continually worked towards developing and overseeing the application of processes that have enhanced the capabilities of the Tribal Clerk’s Office. From technical trainings that office staff regularly received to the development and implementation of appropriate information management systems; Pat strove to ensure the integrity of tribal data associated with increasing membership and a growing community.

Pat oversaw the process of membership enrollment and the issuance of tribal identification cards, conducted title searches and other functions associated with land transactions, recorded minutes of tribal meetings and served as the main repository of tribal council resolutions, as well as issued official letters and maintained the tribal voters list, among other official duties.

Pat will be fondly remembered for having an open door and an open ear for any individual in need of personal support or technical assistance. She was truly a community-minded and caring individual who gave selflessly of herself to help others.

On behalf of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, we extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to her family, her friends, and to those whose lives she has touched during her term as Tribal Clerk.

Out of respect for the passing of former-Tribal Clerk Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas, the tribal flag has been lowered at the Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building — where it will remain at half-staff until the day after her memorial service.