Tribe Offering November 1st Emergency Food Distribution

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is pleased to announce that an Emergency Food Distribution will be held for Akwesasne families on Tuesday, Kentenhkó:wa/November 1, 2022. The food distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort beginning at 10:00 a.m. The food distribution is made possible through assistance provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Working together for the health and wellbeing of community members, tribal staff and volunteers will distribute several packages each of frozen meats and other items; such as ham steaks, bacon, hot dogs, ground beef, and chicken drum sticks.

There will be no boxes or bags, so we are kindly asking individuals to please place boxes, bins, and/or coolers in your vehicle’s trunk. Individuals are also asked to please adhere to the following requirements:

Food giveaway for Akwesasne residents only;

Bring tribal enrollment card or other form of Akwesasne identification;

All traffic must enter parking lot at the traffic light;

Please follow all posted traffic signs;

Do not block any driveways located on Route 37;

Remain in vehicle at all times; and

Your patience is appreciated.

If you are picking up food items for a family member or another individual, please bring their identification card with you to show at registration. After registering, proceed to the main distribution area in front of the casino entrance. Signage will be available for directions.

Do not exit your vehicle at any time, as volunteers will load the food items into your vehicle.