Tribe Responds to Franklin County Land Claim “Settlement” Announcement

June 10, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 36 min on June 7, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
Comment count:
Tribe Responds to Franklin County Land Claim “Settlement” Announcement
(Photo : SRMT)

AKWESASNE — The Franklin County Manager recently released a statement that the County along with the Towns of Bombay and Fort Covington agreed to a “settlement offer” with New York State in the Mohawk land claim dispute. This is welcomed news for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) since a key issue that needed to be resolved in order to reach a final settlement has now closed.

The SRMT takes this opportunity to clarify the news reports that a final settlement in the land claim dispute has been reached – that is not the case. While the June 5th announcement is indeed welcomed, and is a great development, it is not a final settlement of the land claim dispute among all parties including the Tribe. It involved issues solely between the County, the towns and the State.

As Tribal Council regularly reports in Monthly Tribal Meetings, there are very few issues left to be resolved and the Council has every confidence that the parties will reach agreement. There is still work to be done in that regard.

Tribal Council will be hosting an information session on the land claim settlement later this month, with details to be announced soon to tribal membership. Tribal Council invites membership to join the Monthly Tribal Meetings for up-to-date developments on the land claim.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

June 2023 Tribal Meeting Registration Now Open
Regional News

June 2023 Tribal Meeting Registration Now Open

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council announces that registration is now open for membership to participate in the Monthly…

South Dundas Burn Ban in Effect June 6, 2023
Regional News

South Dundas Burn Ban in Effect June 6, 2023

The South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services is committed to the safety and well being of our community. As a result of the air quality…