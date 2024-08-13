Upper Canada Village Celebrates Emancipation Day

Upper Canada Village, in collaboration with the Black LegacyCollective, celebrated Emancipation Day on August 1st, 2024. The event commemorated the abolition of slavery in the British Empire in 1834 and highlighted the resilience and triumphs of Black communities in the pursuit of equality and justice.

The celebration coincided with the recently inaugurated Black History Exhibit at Upper Canada Village, which explores thecontributions, experiences, and histories of Black Canadians in the 19th century through stories, artifacts, and narratives.

Guest speakers included Chadwick Lewis, founder of Urban Fresh Produce; Chanda Jones, founder of Future Paths Network; and Edson Joachim, chair of Child & Young Leaders for Black Legacy Collective Non-profit Organization. Entertainment featured performances by the Kamengo Culture Troupe, singer Paula C, and the Ngoma of Africa dance group.

Keisha Cuffie, who was instrumental in organizing the event,emphasized its significance. “It’s a story that is not told in ourschools,” she stated. “We partnered with Black Legacy Collective tohost this event and to share the importance of Emancipation Day, Canadian history, and its legacy with all Canadians.”

Cuffie highlighted the need to educate the public about this history. “During the co-curation of UCV’s exhibit, there were moments ofhonest discussion and heartfelt questions from staff and community members who did not know much of this history. As a museum set in the 1800s, we needed to highlight the stories of Emancipation, which is a part of all our history as Canadians.”

She also pointed out the broader implications of Black history beyond slavery. “Black history does not begin with slavery, but wefocus on that. Enslavement interrupted Black progress, livelihoods, and stopped ingenuity. Imagine how much further along we could be in science, medicine, and technology if the world hadn’t been focused on enslaving almost 16 million people for 400 years.”

Cuffie expressed the importance of celebrating Emancipation Day. “I like to show the humanity and the personal stories which showcasethe grit, determination, and joy in the face of so much evil. Emancipation Day was a way to share that joy with all Canadians.”

She also shared about her recent work, “I recently wrote a children’s chapter book on Emancipation Day called, ‘The Time Travellers/ Les Gardiens du Temps.’ It tells the story of Tyra who finds a magic pocket watch and unexpectedly travels back in time and meets a surprise friend. Together they travel across Canada learning how Emancipation Day was celebrated all while evading a secret society bent on stopping them from learning the past.”

The event featured various food vendors, children’s activities, and a mobile barber, with Crysler Hall as the central location for speeches and entertainment.