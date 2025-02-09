Video Game Fun

The team at Video Game Mansion in Chesterville likes to play games. But in December, they were all business – raising funds for our local hospital.

Throughout the month, Video Game Mansion held a raffle in support of Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH). For every $20 that each customer spent, they were entered into a draw and the store donated $5 to WDMH. Everyone wins! By the end of the month, $2,000 had been raised for the WDMH Foundation’s Family Care Fund.

“We want to give something back to the community for the holiday season and the hospital seemed like the best way to do that – it helps anyone who needs it,” noted store owners Brandon Elsabbagh and Matt Clairoux.

“The Family Care Fund supports families just like yours and mine,” explained Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “Donations are used where each gift is needed most: to buy new medical equipment, upgrade existing equipment or meet other urgent needs at WDMH. Thank you to the Video Game Mansion for organizing this month-long event.”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.