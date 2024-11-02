Vroom! Vroom! We Have Winners – And They Are Very Happy!

Ron Misener and Janet Cooper have big hearts – and now they have big smiles. They both bought Raise the Roof Lottery tickets because they wanted to support the new Dundas Manor. And they both won!

Ron Misener takes home the 2024 Jeep Wrangler and $13,000 in grocery gift cards. He lives in the area and his Mom lived at Dundas Manor years ago. “I remember being at Louis’ Restaurant in Chesterville back in the 70s talking about the need for the first Dundas Manor. At that time, there was only a long-term care unit at the hospital.”

Ron adds that he is aware of the need for the new long-term care home in our region: “We need the new home more than ever as the needs are greater now and Winchester is expanding. I simply can’t believe I won!”

Janet Cooper takes home the 50/50 winnings, totaling $12,000. She lives in Embrun and likes to support her community. She says she was very excited when she got the winning call. ““I support the WDMH Foundation and otherlocal charities each year. I always have fun, but this is definitely the most fun!” she says.

The winning tickets were 99001120024 and 99000347133.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supported the lottery – and to everyone who is helping to make the Dundas Manor Dream come true!” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “Everyone has a reason to give to Dundas Manor and we are grateful to each of you!”

Congratulations Ron and Janet!

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH and DundasManor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 orjplummer@wdmh.on.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169.