Vroom! Vroom! We Have Winners – And They Are Very Happy!

November 2, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 19 min on October 30, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Comment count:
Vroom! Vroom! We Have Winners – And They Are Very Happy!
Ronald Misener and his partner Francine Tardif (at right) getting ready to drive away in their new car with WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman (left). (Photo : WDMHF)

Ron Misener and Janet Cooper have big hearts – and now they have big smiles. They both bought Raise the Roof Lottery tickets because they wanted to support the new Dundas Manor. And they both won!

Ron Misener takes home the 2024 Jeep Wrangler and $13,000 in grocery gift cards. He lives in the area and his Mom lived at Dundas Manor years ago. “I remember being at Louis’ Restaurant in Chesterville back in the 70s talking about the need for the first Dundas Manor. At that time, there was only a long-term care unit at the hospital.”

Ron adds that he is aware of the need for the new long-term care home in our region: “We need the new home more than ever as the needs are greater now and Winchester is expanding. I simply can’t believe I won!”

Janet Cooper takes home the 50/50 winnings, totaling $12,000. She lives in Embrun and likes to support her community.  She says she was very excited when she got the winning call. ““I support the WDMH Foundation and otherlocal charities each year. I always have fun, but this is definitely the most fun!” she says.

The winning tickets were 99001120024 and 99000347133.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supported the lottery – and to everyone who is helping to make the Dundas Manor Dream come true!” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “Everyone has a reason to give to Dundas Manor and we are grateful to each of you!”

Congratulations Ron and Janet!

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH and DundasManor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 orjplummer@wdmh.on.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

RRCA Wraps Up Busy Camping and Boating Season at Conservation Areas
Regional News

RRCA Wraps Up Busy Camping and Boating Season at Conservation Areas

Campers and boaters from near and far spent many tranquil hours in nature this year thanks to the Raisin…