Watershed Conditions: Water Safety Statement

Friday, March 8, 2024 — The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is issuing a Water Safety Statement for the RRCA jurisdiction.

The current short-term weather forecast indicates that a low-pressure system will bring widespread rain across southern Ontario this weekend. At this point, there is still uncertainty regarding rainfall amounts, however, total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm with higher amounts possible are forecasted.

The forecasted rainfall is expected to rapidly increase water levels and flows in local watercourses, potentially causing nuisance flooding in low-lying areas. Please be aware that high-water flows and slippery conditions around water could be dangerous. Caution should be exercised near waterbodies.

This statement is in effect until Friday, March 15, 2024. The RRCA will continue monitoring water levels and weather forecasts as part of the Flood Forecasting and Warning program. Updates will be provided as conditions change.