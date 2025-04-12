WDMH Commitment Award recipients

The latest Commitment Award winners at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) have been described as team members who go above and beyond for their patients, their colleagues, and the community.

Dr. Andre Jakubow is described as someone who always goes the extra mile for his colleagues and patients. He is an anesthetist at WDMH and when on call, he will sleep onsite so he is immediately available when needed in Obstetrics for C-sections, epidurals or neonatal resuscitation. He has also been seen in the Emergency Room assisting staff with difficult airways and spinal taps. His dedication to his patients and colleagues by providing timely support is always greatly appreciated.

Registered Nurse Arlene Sommerville is a long-standing RN in the Operating Room at WDMH who has shown her exceptional dedication, flexibility and commitment to patients and her colleagues. Her nominator says: “She approaches every interaction with empathy and a genuine desire to provide the best possible care.” Sommerville is also a great problem solver with a wealth of knowledge and experience, so she is a valuable and willing resource to her colleagues. She occasionally helps out in the ER too. Her unwavering commitment to her team and to patient care make Arlene a truly deserving recipient of this award.

The WDMH Building Services Team is the recipient of the Team Commitment award. The small but mighty team of Sam Hutchingame, Stephen Lennerton and Kevin Peebles has been faced with many challenges in the last several months. From a flood on the mechanical floor to a nearly complete hospital reconfiguration, their commitment to get the job done right is to be commended. They are also proactive and provide regular follow-up communication to those affected in each situation. “Despite these obstacles, they continue to approach each situation with positivity, offering solutions and timely support,” note their nominators.

Volunteer Maureen Thibault greets everyone with a warm and authentic smile that can put anyone at ease. Her presence at the front desk in the Emergency room has a significant impact on patients and their families, especially those frustrated with the waiting process. Her patience and empathy help to calm many situations, making patients feel heard. “Maureen embodies the values of kindness, dedication, and selflessness that we strive to uphold,” her nominator says. “Her hard work and genuine desire to help others make her an invaluable member of our volunteer team.”