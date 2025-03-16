WDMH Foundation executive director announced

The Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation has appointed Cindy Ault Peters as its permanent Executive Director.

She had been acting Executive Director since last fall and was the successful candidate after a lengthy recruitment process, says the foundation.

Ault Peters is a familiar face at WDMH) and in the community. She has worked at the foundation for the past seven years, as Manager of Direct Mail and Events, Campaign Assistant for the new Dundas Manor and, most recently, Donor Relations Specialist. She had previously worked in communications, project management, and education.

“Everyone Cindy has interacted with has been impressed with her work as Interim Executive Director and she was the most skilled of all the candidates we interviewed. With the WDMH Foundation team and our incredible donors, Cindy has led many successful initiatives including setting a Canadian record with The Grand Parade and raising $189,000 in a single evening at a Dundas Manor Gala,” says Trisha Elliott, foundation Board Chair. “Her dedication to collaborating with our community’s most committed members to build the new Dundas Manor and secure essential hospital equipment is inspiring.”

“I am truly honoured to step into the role of Executive Director and excited for the journey ahead. Both WDMH and Dundas Manor hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to working alongside our amazing team, donors, and community partners to continue making a meaningful impact,” says Ault Peters. “Together, we will build on our successes, embrace new opportunities, and continue supporting excellence in health care for years to come.”