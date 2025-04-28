WDMH gets new CT scanner

Several years ago, Dale and Lois Keyes made a very generous donation to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation so the hospital could upgrade its CT Scanner. The new CT scanner will soon be installed, and that project will take several weeks to complete.

During that time, there will be some changes to the CT service because we will operate a mobile CT scanner while the new, permanent machine is being installed.

Friday, May 2, the mobile unit will be delivered to WDMH, where it will be set up in the rear parking lot. A portion of the parking lot will be blocked off to accommodate this.

From May 16 to June 16, the hospital will use the mobile CT unit while the new one is being installed, and it will continue to operate on the same schedule as the current service. However, the mobile unit cannot perform all the same scans as the permanent unit. During this period, it may be necessary to send some patients to other hospitals for their scans.

“The process of acquiring a replacement CT scanner has been lengthy,” says Janie Desroches, Vice President of Clinical Services, “however, we are very excited to be able to upgrade this crucial piece of equipment so we can continue to provide excellent patient care to our community.”