WDMH Welcomes New Dermatologist to Winchester

October 1, 2024
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Dr. Gabrielle Veillet-Lemay (Photo : WDMH)

Welcome to Dr. Gabrielle Veillet-Lemay who has joined the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) team to lead a new monthly Dermatology Clinic beginning in October. Services will be available in English and French.

Dr. Veillet-Lemay credits her partner, Dr. Christopher Mykytyshyn, with introducing her to Winchester. Dr. Mykytyshyn is a family physician at WDMH.

“I grew up in Deep River and I love the idea of working in a small town,” says Dr. Veillet-Lemay. “Chris always speaks highly of Winchester and the friendly staff and patients at WDMH. When an opportunity became available for a dermatologist to join the team, he suggested I reach out. I’m so glad I did!”

In the Dermatology Clinic, Dr. Veillet-Lemay will care for patients with concerns such as eczema, psoriasis, acne, skin cancer and other skin conditions. A physician referral is required to make an appointment.

Dr. Veillet-Lemay says she chose to specialize in Dermatology for a number of reasons: “I’ve always admired the opportunity dermatologists have to make a positive impact on a patient’s quality of life.  Common conditions that we treat such as eczema, psoriasis or acne can have terrible consequences on a person’s function and self-esteem. It is a joy to see patients living happier lives when they are on the right treatment.”

Dr. Veillet-Lemay completed her medical degree and her Dermatology residency at the University of Ottawa.

Welcome Dr. Veillet-Lemay!

