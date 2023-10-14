We have a new Digital Mammography machine at WDMH – thanks to our generous donors!

Over the past five years, the WDMH Foundation has been working with generous donors to raise funds for a new digital mammography machine at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH). And we have good news – our patients are now benefiting from this new technology.

“We started long ago as we wanted to ensure that by the time the old one was ready to be taken out of service, that we would have all, or the majority of, the funds raised. And we just made it thanks to you,” explains Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “Thank you to our amazing donors for investing in the health of your community!”

The cost of the new machine was $506,493.81. Our donors generously gave $372,000 directly to our Digital Mammography Fund, with the balance being paid with funds given to our General Equipment Fund.

Thank you to these very special donors who publicly fundraised or publicly donated to the new machine (in no particular order):

Pam (Rodrigue) Wyatt Sisters for Life (including their donors, volunteers and sponsors) The Estate of Patricia Fawcett-Ault Order of the Eastern Star Tim Hortons (Long Sault; Morrisburg; Winchester) Kin Club of Russell (including Catch the Ace supporters) Shopper’s Drug Mart Embrun The Marion Open Anonymous Matching Gift Donor



“We would just like to add our thanks to the donors for their contributions toward this machine. The upgrade was much needed and has greatly helped our workflow and provided us the ability to provide a higher standard of care to the community,” adds Clinical Manager Katie Robertson.

The new machine offers a bit more comfort for patients through new design features and faster image-taking. For some patients, specialized scans may reduce the need for a biopsy. The procedure room was also renovated to create more space for patients.

Kristen Casselman summed up the impact: “Ensuring that equipment is in tip-top shape is part of WDMH’s commitment to ensure compassionate, excellent care, and the hospital can’t do that without caring and generous people – thank you.”