We Were Amazed!

Glenn Smirle and his team have done it again – hosting a wonderful Soak Up the Sun and Bee Amazed event and raising funds for the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund.

Earlier this summer, Smirlholm Farms in Morewood was alive with sunflowers – and hundreds of guests enjoying fun activities. The event also included educational displays on beekeeping and wildflowers; a 2-acre wildflower plot; horse drawn wagon rides; local entertainment; and even a cocktail trailer. In all, $5,000 was raised for the Cancer Care Fund.

“We want to give back to the community,” Glenn says. “And we hope to do it all again next year!”

“We are so grateful to Glenn and other community members who organize fun and important fundraising events like this,” noted Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail and Events. “It was wonderful to visit the farm and take part in all the fun!”